Ghana's Central Bank releases list of approved e-money issuers, payment service providers

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A list from the Bank of Ghana of all approved regulated companies to operate as electronic money issuers and payment service providers for business transactions in the country has been released.



Five of them are dedicated electronic money issuers while the rest are 21 payment service providers, a report on citinewsroom.com stated.



It follows the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) in accordance with the licensing application pack for payment service providers.



The report added that the Act amended and consolidated the laws relating to payment systems, payment services and to regulate institutions that carry on payment service and electronic money business and to provide for related matters.



The Central Bank said that these institutions have received regulatory approval to do business with the public.



The full list of all the approved firms is below:



Dedicated electronic money issuers



1. Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited

2. GCB G-Money

3. Yup Ghana Limited

4. Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited

5. Zeepay Ghana Limited



Payment service providers



1. AppsNmobile Solutions Limited

2. Bsystems Limited

3. Cellulant Ghana Limited

4. Dreamoval Limited

5. Emergent Payments Ghana Limited

6. Etranzact Limited

7. ExpressPay Ghana Limited

8. Fast Pace Transfer Limited

9. Global Accelerex Ghana Ltd

10. Halges Financial Technologies Limited

11. Hubtel Limited

12. IT Consortium Limited

13. MFS Ghana Limited

14. Moolre Limited

15. Nfortics Ghana Limited

16. Nsano Limited

17. PaySwitch Ghana Limited

18. Transsnet Payments Ghana Limited

19. Techfin Innovations Ltd

20. ZappGhana Limited

21. Titan Payment Systems