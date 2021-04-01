Ghana's Central Bank releases list of approved e-money issuers, payment service providers

Business News of Thursday, 1 April 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A list from the Bank of Ghana of all approved regulated companies to operate as electronic money issuers and payment service providers for business transactions in the country has been released.
Five of them are dedicated electronic money issuers while the rest are 21 payment service providers, a report on citinewsroom.com stated.
It follows the passage of the Payment Systems and Services Act, 2019 (Act 987) in accordance with the licensing application pack for payment service providers.
The report added that the Act amended and consolidated the laws relating to payment systems, payment services and to regulate institutions that carry on payment service and electronic money business and to provide for related matters.
The Central Bank said that these institutions have received regulatory approval to do business with the public.
The full list of all the approved firms is below:
Dedicated electronic money issuers
1. Airtel Mobile Commerce (Ghana) Limited
2. GCB G-Money
3. Yup Ghana Limited
4. Vodafone Mobile Financial Services Limited
5. Zeepay Ghana Limited
Payment service providers
1. AppsNmobile Solutions Limited
2. Bsystems Limited
3. Cellulant Ghana Limited
4. Dreamoval Limited
5. Emergent Payments Ghana Limited
6. Etranzact Limited
7. ExpressPay Ghana Limited
8. Fast Pace Transfer Limited
9. Global Accelerex Ghana Ltd
10. Halges Financial Technologies Limited
11. Hubtel Limited
12. IT Consortium Limited
13. MFS Ghana Limited
14. Moolre Limited
15. Nfortics Ghana Limited
16. Nsano Limited
17. PaySwitch Ghana Limited
18. Transsnet Payments Ghana Limited
19. Techfin Innovations Ltd
20. ZappGhana Limited
21. Titan Payment Systems