Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Anthony Dzamefe adjudged Entrepreneur of the Year by Africa Youth Awards

Founder and CEO of Caveman Watches and Time Piece GH, Mr Anthony Dzamefe

Founder and CEO of Caveman Watches and Time Piece GH, Mr Anthony Dzamefe, might have to buy a bigger trophy case soon, as the awards and recognition keep piling up for him. After quitting his low-paying job and venturing into the unknown to start his own business, he hawked watches on the streets and car parks.



Suffering ridicule from peers, he did not give up but pushed his dreams. Now, Caveman Watches makes global standard bespoke wristwatches right here in Ghana.



He has since been featured by The New York Times, Forbes, and many other publications, who recognize him as one of the foremost young entrepreneurs on the continent. The Caveman watches brand has been endorsed by the likes of Akon, Don Jazzy and many others.



At the just-ended 7th Africa Youth Awards, Mr Dzamefe was adjudged the Entrepreneur of the Year for 2020, beating other strong nominees from all over Africa to take the award.



The Pan-African awards scheme seeks to honour inspirational young Africans, who are championing the development of the continent in diverse fields.



Notable Past recipients of the Africa Youth Awards include AU Youth Envoy, Aya Chebbi, 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Ilwad Elman, former Commonwealth Youth Council President, Ahmed Adamu, Activist Farida Nabourema, Ashish Thakkar, Ato Ulzen-Appiah and Hon Buumba Malambo.



Speaking exclusively after the award presentation, Mr Dzamefe promised not to rest on his laurels and also assured Ghanaians that very soon, Caveman watches will be a global brand competing with all the major watch brands in the world.



Mr Dzamefe also went ahead to thank his customers for their loyalty to the Caveman brand and went further to hint off something major in the pipeline coming this year.



When probed further, he said "just know that we are trying to build a global brand that will put Ghana firmly on the map in terms of watch-making and most importantly, impact our community as much as possible. We are yet to announce the biggest step in our journey in 2021 but just know that something amazing is coming".





