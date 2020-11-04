Business News of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Ghana's Ambassador to US blown away after touring A1 Bread operations in New York

His Excellency Baffour Adjei Bawuah, Ghana's Ambassador to the United States was mesmerised by the efforts of Godfred Obeng Boateng, owner and Chief Executive Officer of A1 Bakery when he paid a visit to the young entrepreneur and toured the bakery in New York recently.



The Ghana government representative observed that Mr. Boateng's resolve to project and cement his brand outside the shores of Ghana after excelling in the West African country was impressive and laudable.



"I certainly had a wonderful experience today because of the fact that this youngster has managed to move his business from Ghana to the United States and he's doing well," Mr Bawuah effused.



"I do believe that the future belongs to people like him, in terms of ideas and longevity of life, to do something to support the whole dream of Ghana that we would develop an economy that is self-sustaining. The world has always taken us; we would want to take the world," the Ambassador asserted.



Punctuating his submission with words of encouragement, he underscored the need for local banks to provide support for Ghanaian businesses. The diplomat expounded that the success of such enterprises would reduce unemployment, shape the fortunes of the country and foster development.



"I do believe that what is going to be necessary is for our young entrepreneurs to put their feet out and also get the local banks to support this kind of entrepreneurship. I do hope that with Ghana bread gaining a lot of space in the States, other entrepreneurs will also come on board and emulate what A1 Bread is doing," the Ambassador uttered and further proclaimed "that will improve the relationship between Ghana and the United States."



Edward Nana Poku Osei, Head of Marketing and Sales of A1 Bakery described as "incredible" the decision by the Ambassador to visit the outfit.



He said: "We were very pleased to see him. The fact that he was able to make this journey from Washington to New York just for my boss and partner, we think that we are blessed."



Nana Poku Osei, known in the showbiz space as Hammer, divulged that the firm aims at becoming a force to reckon with both locally and internationally, hence it was imperative to expand the market base.



"You can't say you're international when you go out there and sell to only your people. It is just you being comfortable in your own skin and we think that we need to show our culture to others," he asserted.



A1 Bakery has branches in Accra and Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi where it initially started operations. It has employed about a 1000 direct and indirect young people since its inception.





