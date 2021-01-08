Business News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: aviationghana.com

Ghana’s Air Navigation Agency Complex completed

The ANS is fully completed and is expected to be inaugurated in the coming days

A new multi-level office complex within the Kotoka International Airport enclave to house the Air Navigation Services Agency (ANS) is fully completed and is expected to be inaugurated in the coming days.



The need for a new office complex for the ANS follows the passage of the Air Navigation Services Agency Bill in November 2020 that created an autonomous and independent entity out of the current Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).



The separation of the air navigation and regulatory functions of the GCAA is in line with international best practice in aviation and recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to ensure that the GCAA does not act as an operator and regulator at the same time.



Despite the benefits and recommendations by major global agencies of aviation including ICAO, the Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) and Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) for the separation of the ANS function from the regulatory role of the country’s CAA, it has been on the drawing board since 2006.



This move adds to Ghana’s continuous high record of improving the aviation sector reforms in line with the attainment of the President’s vision of making Ghana the aviation hub in West Africa.



Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda, told AviationGhana on Wednesday January 6, 2020 that: “These are all in line with the legal and regulatory reform agenda of the government to strengthen and improve safety and security in the aviation sector.”