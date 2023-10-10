Ghana’s 3% economic growth signifies economic resilience – IMF Mission Chief

Business News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Mission Chief for Ghana, Stéphane Roudet, has commended Ghana for a stable economic growth.



According to him, the country’s ability to outperform the Fund’s projection for Ghana for the year 2023 comes as a quick surprise and also an encouraging feat to boost investor confidence in Ghana’s economy.



Contrary to a projection by the IMF that Ghana’s economy would grow at a rate of 1.5 per cent by the end of 2023, the country recording a staggering economic growth of 3 per cent in its first-half economic report.



Stéphane Roudet believes Ghana’s quick economic recovery would ensure a smooth disbursement of the second tranche of the $3 billion credit facility from the IMF.



“Ghana’s economic activities I have to say, have surprised us on the outside. You will remember that in the programme, we were projecting economic growth of 1.5 percent for this year, and now we have the outcome for the first half of the year, and we are about 3 percent and so you can see that there are signs that are encouraging,” he explained in a one-on-one interview on Citi TV's Point of View.



He added, “We were assessing that growth will be above 1.5 percent for this year and what we are seeing now is above that, so we will have to revise our growth projection in the context of this review and this is very good news because it means that in spite of the challenges that the Ghanaian economy has faced; the high inflation, the loss of market access for the government, in spite of that, the economy is resilient and growth is still around 3 percent and that very good news."







