Ghana revises COVID-19 guidelines for arriving passengers from China

Business News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: aviationghana.com

Ghana has revised its COVID-19 guidelines for passengers arriving from China using the country’s main international airport, the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



This follows concerns about a spike in infections in China, one of Ghana’s largest trading partners, where removal of restrictions in December has caused a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections.



In response to the “unclear” COVID-19 situation in China, several countries now require travelers originating their trip from China to take a test for the virus. They include the United States, Italy, Japan, India, South Korea and Taiwan.



The revised guidelines set by Ghanaian authorities, which come into effect on January 6, 2023 at 00:00 hours (UTC), require passengers from China to produce valid negative COVID-19 PCR test results taken 48 hours prior to departure from the country.



“Passengers originating their journey from China will be required to present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR Test result 48 hours prior to departure from the originating country.”



“All persons arriving in Ghana (citizens, residents, and visitors) who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from any form of testing done either prior to boarding from the originating country or on arrival in Ghana except passengers originating their journey from China.



“In addition, such passengers will be required to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival at the Kotoka International Aiport at no cost,” the statement issued by Ghana Airports Company Limited in Accra noted.