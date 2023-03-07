Ghana remains a vibrant country - Dr Addison tells McGill University delegation

Business News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A delegation made up of professors, students and alumni from McGill University, Canada, paid a courtesy call on Governor Ernest Addison and Management of Bank of Ghana.



In the introductory remarks, Professor Karl Moore, leader of the delegation expressed gratitude to the Management of the Bank for the remarkable reception and indicated that the visit to Ghana was part of the 12th edition of the ‘Hot Cities of the World’ Tour organised by the University for its students.



According to Prof. Moore, the chosen theme for the year was “Taking the future to the future” and since Ghana was part of the future, a visit to the Bank of Ghana was imperative, and aims to provide the students an opportunity to better understand and appreciate the operations of the Bank, as well as connect with alumni of the university.



On his part, Governor Addison, who is an alumnus of McGill University, provided an overview of Ghana’s current economic situation. He noted that despite the current economic challenges, Ghana remains a vibrant country, which provides an indication of positive prospects should the macroeconomic indicators improve.



The Governor further added that although the Bank had encountered challenges with maintaining price stability due to the persistent shocks, an improvement was expected this year. The team interacted with Management on wide-ranging issues on Ghana and the sub-region.



In the Governor’s team were the First and Second Deputy Governors, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari and Mrs Elsie Addo Awadzi, the Director of Financial Markets, Mr Stephen Opata and other officials of the Bank.



Staff of the Bank later made presentations on Monetary Policy Formulation in Ghana, Financial Market Operations, Use of Big Data Analytics in the Bank, and Management of the Ghana Petroleum Funds to the students



