Ghana reintroduces visa-on arrival program for travellers during festive season

Business News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Government of Ghana has authorised a Non-Pre Approval Visa on arrival for all visitors coming into Ghana from December 1, 2023 to January 15, 2024.



This means that passengers coming into Ghana will be issued their visas upon arrival in the country during the period.



In a statement issued by the Ghana Tourism Authority and sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the visa-on arrival program forms part of the ‘December in GH’ campaign which is in line with government’s ‘Beyond the Return’ initiative.



It also pointed out the Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, in a letter signed and addressed to all airlines, called upon them to update their systems to reflect this new arrangement while the CEO of GTA welcomed the visa waiver and encouraged travellers to take advantage of the program.



The GTA explained that the visa-on arrival program aims to facilitate and encourage increased arrivals to Ghana during the festive season.



“By streamlining the visa process, the Government of Ghana aims to attract more travellers to experience the unique cultural heritage, vibrant events and festivals during the holiday season,” the statement read.



“This waiver aids in strengthening Ghana’s position as the preferred destination for tourists and investors from the diaspora and beyond. It seeks to deepen bonds between Ghana and its global community, while providing opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth,” it added.



As part of efforts make Ghana a holiday and investment destination, government in 2019 launched the 'December in GH' campaign aimed at attracting diverse visitors from across the world.



Read the full statement below:







MA



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.