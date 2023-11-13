Ghana records 17,000 fleet of electric vehicles usage – Energy Minister

Business News of Monday, 13 November 2023

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that Ghana currently has about 17,000 fleet of electric vehicle (EV) usage in the country.



He said the Ministry of Transport at this year’s COP28 Summit in the UAE will unveil Ghana’s Electric Vehicle Policy to chart a path for EV adoption.



Speaking at the Minister’s press briefing on November 10, 2023, Dr Opoku Prempeh urged the public sector in particular to take keen advantage of the policy towards using electric vehicles.



“Already, Ghanaian trotro and taxi drivers have started the revolution of using gas for their vehicles and at a demonstration held at Movenpick last year, I was surprised to learn that there are currently about 17,000 electric vehicles in this country,” the Energy Minister said.



“…Ghanaians are far gone now because it makes economic sense with some of these fleet operators who use EV buses to transport workers to and fro and I have seen many Ghanaians bring these EVs into country. I have seen Tesla’s being used in Accra,” he affirmed.





The minister further stated that global car manufacturers such as Mercedes, Toyota and others have began to make and sell electric vehicles as it reduces carbon emissions, efficient for use and saves cost on fossil fuel.



“We are promoting the use of EVs and I’m sure in the 2024 budget, we will hear more from the Finance Minister on government's position on EVs. We don’t want to pollute the population as we want a future for our children, health and safe environment,” Dr Opoku Prempeh emphasized.



The government, under the Paris Climate Accord, has drafted a National Electric Vehicle Policy to solicit stakeholder input and enable the country to switch from the use of fossil fuel vehicles to EVs to curb greenhouse gas emissions and global warming.



The drafted policy, whose framework was developed in June 2022, is aimed at drawing up a comprehensive implementation plan and an investment strategy to ensure a seamless transition.



As part of efforts to help develop a comprehensive national electric vehicle policy document for implementation, the Ministry of Transport, in collaboration with the Ministries of Energy and Finance and with support from the Public Sector Reform for Results Project (PSRRP) has embarked on a series of stakeholder consultation forums in various regions to seek inputs towards the implementation of the policy.







