Business News of Friday, 6 November 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana ports are not conduits for cocaine - GPHA

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

Ghanaians have been asked to dismiss allegations of cocaine infiltration in Ghana through the ports as being peddled on social media by one Kevin Ebo Taylor.



Mr Taylor, who is a known United States-based Ghanaian social media commentator, is said to have alleged that the poor security at Ghana’s ports were being capitalized on by drug dealers to flood the country with cocaine and other drugs.

.

Nene Ofoe Teye, a Deputy Port Security Manager, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority(GPHA) made the call in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.



Mr Teye stated that “the claims by a United States based social commentator, Mr Kevin Ebo Taylor, that the country is being invaded with cocaine through her ports are untrue because the claims do not correspond with the known facts on the ground and the fruits of the vigilance of the Port’s security regime”.



He said the impression being created by the allegation that the Tema and Takoradi Ports were so porous that narcotics, including cocaine were being smuggled through does not correspond with the facts on the ground and the robust performance shown by the Ports.



“The public should remember that these allegations do not gel with the fact that in recent times. Security officials at the Port have busted not only attempts to smuggle in narcotic substances, but also guns. If indeed port security were that porous, would we have been able to make such busts?” he asked.



He stressed that such allegations must be treated with the contempt it deserved as he accused Mr Taylor of being fond of making unsubstantiated wild allegations including alleging that President Akufo-Addo had tested positive to COVID-19 which turned out to be false.



Mr Teye challenged Mr Taylor to furnish the port security with evidence of his claims which included the alleged smuggling of oil through Takoradi Port to enable them to investigate the issue.



“Allegations about narcotics smuggling are serious and bother on national security. You would think that anybody who has any such evidence would approach the security agencies and help with a tip-off,” it stated.



He added, “as heads of security at the ports, myself and my boss, Col. William Kwabiah, who is the manager of security at the Tema port are not aware of any of the things that Mr. Taylor has claimed. We are also aware that other State security chiefs in both Tema and Takoradi ports are surprised by the claims.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.