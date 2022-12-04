Ghana, others to address pollution from mercury use in small scale mining

Business News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Small Scale Miners in the various mining communities within Fanteakwa South and North Districts in the Eastern Region have been schooled on the health effect of mercury use on miners and communities at Bunso.



The programme organized by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), through African Environment Health and Pollution Management Programme (AEHPMP), is to improve artisanal practices of Small- Scale Miners.



Michael Teye Amartey reports that the Africa Environmental Health and Pollution Management Programme is a World Bank sponsored programme aimed at reducing environmental health risks related to harmful chemicals and waste by strengthening institutional partnerships and building capacities in pollution management in some selected African countries including Kenya, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia and Ghana.



In Ghana it is, being implemented by the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.



The Eastern Regional Director for Environmental Protection Agency, Mr. Felix Addo- Okyireh urged the miners to stop drinking local gin popularly known as Akpeteshie, milk, soda drinks and eating hot pepper to treat effect of mercury since it has no scientific prove.



The Deputy Executive Director of EPA, Mr. Ebenezer Appah-Sampong disclosed that Artisanal and small-scale gold mining is estimated to be responsible for over 700 tonnes of mercury emissions to the atmosphere annually.



He said mercury exposure and contamination has serious health implications on affected persons including tremors and sleep disorders.



The Eastern Regional Women Coordinator for Small Scale Miners, Madam Susan Dankwa Titi called for more awareness sessions unsafe Mining practices.



The Chief of Bunso, Osabarima Abiam Brakatu said the menace of unregulated use of mercury in small-scale mining in the country is a concern for traditional rulers since such activities find their roots in communities where resources are put in the hands of Chiefs to ensure their development.



He is pleased that Ghana is joining forces with four other countries to address pollution from mercury use in small-scale gold mining and mismanagement of e-waste that are posing serious risks to human health and the environment.