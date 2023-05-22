Ghana needs you now - Daniel Owusu to diasporans

Business News of Monday, 22 May 2023

Anytime an economy takes a nosedive, investor confidence witnesses a sharp decline as well.



As Ghana’s economy has been saddled with crisis, government has put in some measures to make the local economy more robust to absorb both internal and external shocks.



As part of the measures, government run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a US$3billion loan in July 2022.



The first tranche of the IMF loan has been received and commenting on this at the 7th Ghana CEO Summit and Expo held in Accra on Monday, May 22, 2023, the Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, said the time was right for Ghanaians living in the diaspora to come invest in the local economy.



He also called on them to support and collaborate with local businesses for them to thrive.



This, Mr Owusu said, would help Ghana recover from the ailing economy and put it on a sound footing.



While addressing guests at the 7th CEO Summit, the Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Ghana said, “My message to these Ghanaians is that Ghana needs them now more than ever. The problem in Ghana can best be developed many Ghanaians.”



“It is time for Ghanaians in the diaspora to answer the call for collaboration and support,” he added.



Mr Owusu further entreated Ghanaians to patronize 'Made-in-Ghana' goods to support and grow their businesses.



He stated that the redirection of preferences to locally produced goods and services will lead to the creation of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in Ghana.



