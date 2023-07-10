Ghana needs comprehensive framework for sustaining its blue economy - CJ

Business News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo has stated that Ghana needs to be open about conversations concerning the blue economy.



According to him, global changes are fast happening therefore Ghana must not be left behind.



She noted that a comprehensive, legal, regulatory, and institutional framework that promotes the responsible utilization of the blue economy must be instituted to guide the discourse around the subject.



“The blue economy is a subject that is gaining global prominence and requires our attention here in Ghana. The blue economy refers to the exploitation of the marine environment for sustainable development,” she was quoted by citinewsroom.com.



The Chief Justice also admonished stakeholders to help develop ways to help preserve the marine environment.



Also, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Benonita Bismark, highlighted the need for those involved in shipping and related fields to constantly stay abreast with happenings in the sector.



“New things are coming with new development. We need to talk about the blue economy and green shipping. We cannot just sit and think things remain static. No, there’s a dynamic in the marine business. So, as they develop, what do we bring to the table for the Justices because at the end of the day it’s business,” she mentioned.



