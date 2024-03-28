Ghana needs a change in direction - TUC

Business News of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) leadership has thrown its weight behind the call for a change in direction for Ghana as the nation gears up for the 2024 general elections.



Dr. Yaw Baah, the General Secretary of TUC, endorsed the call for change during a discussion with Alan Kyerematen, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential hopeful when he interacted with the TUC regarding his Great Transformational Plan (GTP).



Dr Baah highlighted the rationale behind TUC's decision to draft its manifesto, aimed at steering conversations towards change.



"We have developed our manifesto to address the challenges confronting our nation," he stated, emphasising that the manifesto serves as a framework for engaging with political parties and independent presidential candidates ahead of the December 7, polls.



Expressing concern over Ghana's economic performance, Dr Baah pointed out issues such as low growth, high unemployment, and disillusionment among young people forced them into low-paying jobs despite their qualifications.



He highlighted the continuous decline of the cedi, escalating living costs, and rising inflation as further indicators of the country's economic struggles.



Dr Baah underscored the reliance on international financial assistance, noting that Ghana's frequent recourse to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for aid—seventeen times—is far from ideal, especially considering the nation's abundant natural resources.



He emphasised the need for effective leadership to capitalise on Ghana's natural wealth and steer the country towards sustainable development.



In his view, the TUC manifesto aims to address these challenges and provide solutions for Ghana's progress, striving to elevate the nation to a position more befitting its resource endowment.