Business News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana needs US$3 billion worth of investments to boost aviation sector - Kofi Adda

Joseph Kofi Adda, Aviation Minister

Government is seeking an amount between US$2-3billion worth of investments that will go towards infrastructure expansion works of the nation’s airports.



The investment, according to the aviation minister, is geared towards government’s resolve in setting Ghana as an aviation hub in West Africa.



Joseph Kofi Adda, speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on Monday Monday August 31, 2020, said the investment, when available, will also create major employment avenues in the aviation sector.



“It is billions of dollars. It all depends on the areas that they pick. But if you look at it cumulatively, we are talking about between two to three billion dollars if we are really going to make Ghana an aviation hub…but it will take time and we don’t have the money,” the minister explained.



The minister also reaffirmed that there will be no privatization or sale of infrastructure of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



He stated suggestions of a privatization must be refuted as the airport company currently has no management contract in place to allow a private company to control the activities of the KIA.



“We are very concerned about the aviation sector because of the vision of the President Nana Addo Dankwa decided to set a dedicated ministry for aviation. The reason simply is that there is great potential in the Aviation sector to help in the development of the country,” the minister said.



He added; “I want to make it very clear to the media and the general public that under the tenure of Nana Akufo-Addo there is not going to be any sale of the airports and infrastructure.”



Meanwhile, Ghana's aviation sector has lost an amount of US$500 million in operational losses as a result of the coronavirus induced closures of air borders.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.