Ghana named top destination for connecting in 2023

Business News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

Renowned International Guidebook company, Lonely Planet, has named Ghana as one of the best places to visit and connect in 2023 in its 18th annual Best in Travel list.



The 2023 edition of the list follows a slightly different format than it had been in the past years. Drawing on expert local perspectives from the heart of each destination, the Best in Travel report features cities, countries and regions to aid travellers planning their next trip.



The research is split up into five sections — Eat, Journey, Unwind, Connect and Learn — with each place chosen for its topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow’ factor, and ongoing commitment to sustainability, community and diversity.



Ghana made the list as one of the best countries to visit and connect in the world.



A statement published by Lonely Planet indicated that the ‘Year of Return,’ one of government initiative launched in 2019, contributed to Ghana’s appearance on the list. “As the world opened up after long COVID-19 restrictions, many travellers felt the urge to connect or reconnect with others. One way to do that is by looking into our own backyards. People with African heritage may want to head to Accra, Ghana, for their own sense of connection.



“The country, also on the list, observed a Year of Return in 2019, which brought people from all over the diaspora to Ghana for fellowship and community. Just because the year passed doesn’t mean that the sense of connection has gone: Ghana wants to hit a goal of eight million tourists per year,” the statement reads.



Commenting on the list, CEO of Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, expressed excitement on Ghana being named as one of the best countries to visit and connect in 2023.



According to him, the ‘Year of Return’ and ‘Beyond the Return’ were part of government effort to revive Ghana’s engagement with the African diaspora and the world at large. He noted that it did not only increase the number of visits to the country, but also gained interest from the media, celebrities and investors, which helped position Ghana as an attractive investment destination for the diaspora.



“It is a great honour to see how, over the years, Ghana continues to receive accolades for our dedication to promote ‘Year of Return and ‘Beyond the Return’. Indeed, we are immensely proud of the fact that Ghana has been named as one of the best places to visit and connect by Lonely Planet.



“I also recognise that we could not have come this far without the support of government and all stakeholders. Heading to December, we have started seeing the numbers coming in, and we are very positive that Ghana will host the world once again,” he said.



Recently, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, officially unveiled the schedule of events for the 2022 ‘December in GH’ campaign. December in GH is the country’s biggest celebration of all things – cultural, entertainment, adventure, nightlife, fashion, gastronomy, tours and community service. Since 2019, the ‘December in GH’ event schedule is one that many travellers look forward to when planning their activities for their holiday trip to Ghana.