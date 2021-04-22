Ghana must get Digital Economy Act – De graft Egyir

Business News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The CEO of the Ghana CEOs Summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir has raised concerns on the need for the country to have a digital economy act.



This act he believes is necessary to develop the growing space of digital solutions in the economy.



Speaking to GhanaWeb after the launch of the 5th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, Mr De-Graft Egyir stated that a digital economy act will help in pushing the government’s digitalization agenda.



“We have laws guiding other sectors of the economy and many policy directives and looking at how digital transformation has become critical to the rest of the economy, we need a single law to move the digital economy forward”.



He further said COVID-19 has proven that digitalization is the future of the globalised economy.



“The changes we’ve already seen in response to COVID-19 has proven the need for a swift reset of all aspects of our economy, from education to social contracts and working conditions etc. and this will require stronger and more effective government and private[1]sector engagement every step of the way”.



The Ghana CEOs Summit boss also added: “the pandemic represents a window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our economy to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future. The reality is that the effects of the pandemic on the economy will play out in a complex and hard-to-predict manner.”



The Ghana CEO Summit for decision-makers, CEOs, heads of institutions, business leaders, and entrepreneurs as well as investors and ambassadors, seeks to unlock Ghana’s economic potential by offering concrete, innovative and actionable solutions.



It also seeks to champion private-sector-led growth, lead discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices to help the country build resilient companies and outstanding CEOs.



Organisers of the Ghana CEO Summit have themed this year’s summit on “Digital Transformation: Powering Business and Government RESET for a Post-Pandemic Economic Resilience. A Public-Private Sector Dialogue.”



