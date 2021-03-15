Ghana loses GH¢300 million per year to online betting – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Business News of Monday, 15 March 2021
Source: Class FM
The government has said it intends plugging the holes in online betting to stop an annual estimated leakage of GH¢300 million.
Caretaker Finance Minister Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021, when he presented this year’s budget that “gaming has become a major income earner all across the globe and a significant source of government revenue”.
However, he noted that the “influx of online betting and automation of the once-totally-manual process, has changed the character of revenue sources from that industry”.
“It is estimated that Ghana loses over GH¢300 million annually in revenue due to leakages in the sector”, he revealed.
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry for the Interior, the Majority Leader noted, “will co-supervise the gaming industry and will soon consult with stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive policy to improve revenue mobilisation from this source”.