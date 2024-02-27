Ghana leads West Africa in mineral development

Business News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Ghana is emerging as a significant force in mineral development across West Africa, according to the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC).



Speaking at a conference in Accra, AMDC Programmes Manager, Mkhululi Ncube highlighted Ghana’s recent progress in “green minerals” as a bright spot for the region.



Critical minerals, termed as green minerals in this context, encompass Lithium, Aluminium, Chromium, Cobalt, Copper, Graphite, Iron, Manganese, Nickel, Phosphate, Platinum, Titanium, Vanadium, and Zinc. The AMDC believes that Ghana and the regional market can benefit from the draft African Green Minerals Strategy, offering solutions to address constraints and build robust regional value chains.



Mr. Ncube sees major potential for Ghana and the broader Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region to develop regional mineral value chains.



“We see Ghana as amongst the potent players in the ECOWAS region in terms of solid minerals development in light of the recent green minerals developments in the country,” Mr. Ncube said.



He delivered his remarks at the opening of a seminar hosted by the AMDC to discuss an assessment of mineral governance initiatives across five African pilot countries. The assessment aimed to gauge alignment with the Africa Mining Vision (AMV) – an African Union framework for using mineral resources to drive broad-based sustainable development.



While optimistic about Ghana’s future, Mr. Ncube conceded that major obstacles remain for the country and continent. He highlighted issues like unreliable energy access, infrastructure gaps, restrictive trade policies, insufficient access to finance, and more.



“Sitting from a continental view as the African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC), we see the structural constraints that include energy reliability, infrastructure deficits, trade obstacles, access to finance, sub-economic national markets, leakage of mineral rents and national “self-sufficiency” doctrines that balkanize rather than foster the regionalization of economies being amongst major regional challenges,” the Programmes Manager explained.



To overcome these barriers, he endorsed policy solutions put forward in the draft African Green Minerals Strategy being developed. Increased regional coordination and integration are key focuses.



The AMDC sees its mineral governance assessments – like that showcased at the Accra seminar – as vital to informing evidence-based policies and tracking AMV alignment. Information will highlight areas of progress and gaps needing attention across the mineral development lifecycle – from initial exploration to downstream industries.



“We believe this particular assignment falls under the first strategic goal of the AMDC, which advocates for AMV-aligned national and sub-regional minerals policy, and more specifically improved mineral sector governance,” Mr. Ncube said.



By enhancing governance now, Ghana and its neighbors lay the foundation for mineral wealth to catalyze wider economic upgrading. More well-paid jobs, competitive manufacturing, and export revenues can result from sound stewardship of finite mineral riches.



The Africa Mining Vision seeks to make this hope a reality by spurring government reforms today. Supported by data and dialogue, a brighter future appears in reach according Ghana its fitting status as a regional leader.



The AMDC has undertaken assessments in five pilot African countries to gauge governance initiatives and sustainable management of mineral resources aligned with AMV principles. Using the African Minerals Governance Framework (AMGF) and other tools like the Country Mining Vision guidebook, the assessments aim to map existing governance initiatives in the minerals sector. The goal is to enhance AMV-aligned national and sub-regional minerals policies, specifically focusing on improving mineral sector governance.



The AMV, adopted in 2009 by African Union Heads of State and Government, serves as a strategic roadmap for harnessing mineral resources for broad-based sustainable development. With finite mineral resources requiring careful management for the benefit of present and future generations, the AMV promotes transparency, equity, and optimal development of these resources to underpin sustainable growth and socioeconomic development across the continent.