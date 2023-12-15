Ghana launches Electric Vehicle Policy at COP28

Business News of Friday, 15 December 2023

As part of efforts to combat climate change, the government has launched Ghana’s Electric Vehicle (EV) policy at the ongoing COP28 in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.



The policy which was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo details strategies Ghana is taking to encourage the importation and use of Electric Vehicles in the country.



The president noted the Government’s determination to contribute its quota to the fight against Climate Change.



“Ghana's emissions are expected to rise from 28 million tons of CO2 equivalent in 2021 to some 140 million tons in 2050, with the transport sector accounting for the biggest increase. This will be driven mainly by population growth increased GDP per capita and vehicle ownership. I'm confident we can reverse this trend if significant actions are taken to transition with cleaner electric vehicles promising to be game-changing in this process,” he said.



The Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah on his part, gave some insights into the workings of the document.



He said, “Given that several institutions will be involved in implementing this policy the ministry will establish a unit to coordinate the policy implementation as well as collaborate with other sector representatives and institutions to address cross-cutting issues. A critical area requiring attention is manpower development, particularly for artisans and garages familiar with servicing ICE Vehicles. Ultimately, collaboration and partnership will be key in ensuring that the needed technical expertise is acquired to ensure a smooth transition.”



The Minister for Energy, Mathew Opoku Prempeh also assured of his Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the success of the policy.



He said, “We are ready for the electric vehicle and e-mobility evolution. With an electricity access rate Mr President of 88.85%, the diffusion of electric vehicles on a national scale is possible. Thus, every region and district of the country should be able to participate in this budding industry.”