Ghana job fair 2021, hybird edition launched in Accra

Business News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ghanaian German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC), in partnership with the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR), has launched the hybrid edition of the Ghana Job Fair in Accra.



The Ghana Job Fair, which is now extended to three days and slated from 27-29 July, 2021 was streamed live on the Facebook page of the GGC.



The three-day fair is on the theme: " Connect, Explore and Advance your Career."



The job fair is targeted at young jobseekers, entrepreneurs, technical and vocational artisans and aims to help tackle unemployment and underemployment improve skills and promote entrepreneurship among the youth.



It would also complement the efforts of the government in finding lasting solutions to youth unemployment.



Mr Gerald Guskowski, the Coordinator of the Network for inclusive Economic Development Cluster at GIZ, reiterated the German government's commitment to working with the government to meet the aspirations of the youth, particularly in the area of employment and skills development.



"Germany is one of Ghana's most important development partners for us, Ghana is a key partner in Africa and based on our shared values, we continue to work together to create decent jobs, especially in small and medium-sized businesses," Mr. Guskowski said.





Mr David Tette, Senior National Programme Coordinator for Programme Migration for Development, said the job fair was hinged on four core areas: digital skills, employability, entrepreneurship, and networking between jobseekers and industry.



He said the Centre was committed to assisting Ghanaian youth in their skills enhancement in the most purposeful way.



"In our engagement with the youth, since the opening of the Centre in December 2017, one thing that stands out among the Ghanaian youth is they are full of great potential and given the right tools, platform and exposure, there is so much they can do," he said.



He said for them at the Ghanaian-German Centre and in collaboration with their partners, "we want to and are happy to be the ones providing this platform to enable them to achieve their dreams."



Mr Tette explained that organisers decided to increase the number of days to three said mainly in response to the request from their participants and beneficiaries.



He said the feedback they received from last year's virtual edition pointed to the fact that the one day was not enough to make use of the wide variety of services and inputs rendered at the virtual fair



The Ghana Job Fair 2021, Hybrid edition will feature seasoned speakers from the private sector and will give participants rare opportunity to engage with speakers through in-person and vertical workshops, panel discussions, among others all on one platform.



The Centre was commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in Ghana in collaboration with the MELR.