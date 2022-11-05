Ghana is purposed for greatness - Ofori-Atta 'inspires'

Business News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ken Ofori-Atta, the embattled finance minister, has stated categorically that Ghana despite all the economic challenges is a "nation purposed for greatness".



According to him, the West African country still remains the best bet for the investment communities.



Following the numerous calls demanding his dismissal from office, Ofori-Atta indicated that he has felt the ‘pain and aches’ but is more concerned about how the country surmounts its challenges.



Speaking at a meeting with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) in Accra on Thursday, November 3, he said:



“Just to assure you that you have a finance minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, nobody can really come and say you don’t understand what we were doing.



“The question is, what resources do we have? How we are going to deploy them in the nation that we have? And how do you stand firm in very difficult circumstances by being very confident that the nation is purposed for greatness and [that] you are blessed to have the opportunity to lead where we are going?



“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana, we can do it, we should do it.”



Calls for Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen to be axed



A group of NPP MPs, numbering over 80, on October 25 held a press conference demanding the removal of the Finance Minister and Minister of State at the Ministry, Charles Adu Biahen, over management of the economy and hard times that citizens were facing.



President Akufo-Addo intervened and got a concession on two grounds, that the Ofori-Atta be allowed to conclude initial talks with the International Monetary Fund and present the 2022 budget and see to the passage of its appropriation.



The president has also addressed the nation on the economic challenges and how the government intends to tackle them.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has recently stated that the view advanced by the Ken Must Go MPs is now the Majority position.



Meanwhile, the Minority Caucus is pushing a vote of censure t remove Ofori Atta from office.