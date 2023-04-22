Ghana is first country in Africa with access to financial inclusivity - Dr. Bawumia

Business News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

The vice president of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has once again praised the NPP for the numerous initiatives implemented to promote financial inclusiveness at all levels.



Speaking at the commemoration of the Eid-al Fitr celebration at the Black Star Square on Saturday, April 22, 2023, Dr. Bawumia said that Ghana is the first country in Africa to have access to financial inclusivity.



Dr. Bawumia made this statement in relation to the mobile money interoperability service in Ghana.



“Islam preaches inclusiveness and inclusiveness at the family, community and national levels breeds harmony. Our government has been inspired by the spirit of inclusiveness to over the past six years pursue inclusive policies which embraced all and are also bearing fruits for the collective development of our country,” he said.



The Vice President, in his speech, also added that the digital drive in Ghana has bridged the gap between the businessman in the city and the trader in the market in the village as they can both transact and transfer money from the comfort of their spaces through mobile money.



He said that “Our transformational mobile money interoperability has also provided financial inclusion to both the millionaire in the city and the petty trader in the small market in the village who may never have bothered to open a bank account both of them can now make financial transactions seamlessly from a bank account to a MoMo wallet and vice versa.



“Because of this policy of Ghana of mobile money interoperability, Ghana is now the number one country in Africa as far as access to financial inclusion is concerned.”



