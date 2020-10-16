Business News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana has the 6th lowest data cost in Africa - Report

File photo of the logos of telcos operating in Ghana

A survey by the British technology research firm, Cable, has revealed that mobile data cost in Ghana ranks as the sixth-lowest in Africa and 34th in the world.



The survey, according to Cable, was conducted in 228 countries in the world.



The report was published last month and reveals further that the average cost of 1GB of mobile data in Ghana is $0.98, or GH¢5.69.



Nigeria, Ghana’s West African neighbour, is ranked 58th with an average price of $1.58 for 1GB of mobile data in the same report.



Ghana, Zambia, Tunisia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda, Congo, Guinea, Burundi, Lesotho, Ethiopia, Burkina Faso and Mauritius have all made into the top 100 countries with the lowest data costs, surpassing developed economies such as Germany, the United States, Switzerland, South Korea, Belgium, Portugal, New Zealand, Norway and Netherlands.



African countries that could not make it to the top 100 include Malawi, which ranked 224 while Nigeria’s neighbours, Chad and the Benin Republic are ranked 222 and 223 respectively.



Unlike Sub-Saharan Africa, Northern African countries are great for mobile data users.



All but two of the seven North African countries are in the cheapest half of the table.



Algeria is the cheapest in North Africa at an average cost of $0.65 while Libya, the most expensive in the region has an average cost of $4.73 for 1GB.



In 2019, Ghana again ranked 6th with an average of $1.56 per 1GB of mobile data, which was significantly higher than the current figure.





