Ghana has spent over GH¢100 billion on education – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said GH¢114,500,612,135 has been spent on the education sector in the last seven years.



According to him, senior high schools took GH¢12,961,284,58 out of the above figure.



President Akufo-Addo said the investment made in the educational sector led to the establishment of 1,105 projects in senior high schools.



He cited the construction of economics blocks, dormitories, science laboratories, classroom blocks, among other projects the money was pumped into.



“I am pleased to report that a substantial number of these projects are nearing completion, and by early 2024, they will be fully operational,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He said the construction of 11 model schools across the country was a way to transform the sector.



President Akufo-Addo added that the Ghana National Digital Literacy Project aims to ensure that every student is equipped to thrive in the global digital economy.



