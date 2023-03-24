Ghana has made strides with science and technology - Kwamena Essilfie Quaison

Business News of Friday, 24 March 2023

Director for Science, Technology and Innovation at MESTI, Kwamena Essilfie Quaison, has said Ghana has made progress in the field of science and technology.



According to him, his outfit - the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology & Innovation (MESTI) was poised to build on the successes chalked so far.



Addressing journalists at a capacity building workshop under the auspices of Heritors Laboratory on Thursday, March 23, 2023, Mr Quaison said MESTI was committed to supporting the commercialization of research outputs, prototypes, inventions, and innovative ideas to create marketable products and services.



"Ghana has made great strides in the field of science and technology, and we are determined to build on this success and take it to the next level. At MESTI, we have been working tirelessly to support the transformation of research output and innovative ideas into industrial products and services through our GIRC-Centre platform," he said.



"The platform brings together government, public research institutions, academia, innovation hubs, and the private sector to drive and grow collaborative research. We are committed to supporting the commercialization of research outputs, prototypes, inventions, and innovative ideas to create marketable products and services," the Director for Science, Technology and Innovation at MESTI stated.



Kwamena Essilfie Quaison said efforts were being made to ensure effective collaboration to help foster the development of the innovation ecosystem, promote skills development, and support entrepreneurship programmes in Ghana.



The move, he said, will spur economic growth and development in the country.



About GIRC Centre



The Ghana Innovation and Research Commercialisation Centre (GIRC Centre) is a unit that has been set up by the MESTI to drive and grow research and innovation, and to support the transformation of research findings and innovations into industrial products and services.



The GIRC Centre serves as the heart of research and innovation in Ghana to pump life into all research institutions, innovators and academia by linking them to incubator hubs, donor agencies and businesses to commercialise research.



