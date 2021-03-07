Business News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana for 3 years was described as one of fastest growing economies - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that his administration is working to ensure that the challenges facing Ghanaians are reduced drastically.



He said the country has made remarkable gains in the economy and is seeking to consolidate those gains.



In an address to commemorate the 64th independence anniversary on Saturday, March 6, at the Jubilee House, Mr Akufo-Addo said “We recognize that the biggest challenge confronting us is to be able to put our country on the path of sustained progress and prosperity and enhance the wellbeing of every Ghanaian.



“Since 2017 considerable amount of work has been undertaken to help us achieve this objective.”



He added “Consistently for three successive years our nation has been one of the fast growing economies in the world-leading us to become the largest destination of foreign direct investment in West Africa.



“Global automobile companies have set up in Ghana or expressed their desire to do so. The basic tenets of social justice that is access to education and healthcare were being guaranteed for all our people.



“We have become self-sufficient with food production. For the first time in a long while we have expected our surpluses to our neighbours.”