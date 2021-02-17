Business News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Ghana far from activating 5G network - Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister for Communication-designate, Ursula Owusu Ekuful

Minister-Designate for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has allayed public fears of Ghana approving and activating the 5G Network by telecommunication companies.



There have been public concerns about the high radiation effects associated with 5G internet with a possibility of Ghana considering it.



But responding to a question on whether there are plans to activate the 5G internet, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said Ghana was far from activating it.



She indicated that if there were plans, stakeholders would have been engaged to look into it.



“There are a lot of myths surrounding 5G, most of which is untrue. Ghana is far away from 5G yet if approved, we would have discussions with stakeholders,” she said.



The outspoken Minister-designate made these comments during her vetting in Parliament.



5G Network



5G is the 5th generation mobile network. It is a new global wireless standard after 1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G networks. 5G enables a new kind of network that is designed to connect virtually everyone and everything including machines, objects, and devices.



5G wireless technology is meant to deliver higher multi-Gbps peak data speeds, ultra-low latency, more reliability, massive network capacity, increased availability, and a more uniform user experience to more users. Higher performance and improved efficiency empower new user experiences and connect new industries.