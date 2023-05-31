Ghana eyes $4 billion from tourism in 2 years - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that tourism plays a major role in the economic progress of Ghana, hence Ghana is working towards attracting two million international arrivals that will culminate in a $4 billion spending impact by 2025.



To expedite the realisation of extreme success in the tourism industry, Akufo-Addo added that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture had been charged with ramping up its promotional activities, policies and programmes to achieve the target.



The president was speaking at the Presidential Summit on Tourism at the Peduase Presidential Lodge in the Eastern Region.



The summit is themed; “Rethinking Tourism for Economic Growth and Job Creation” and will last for two days (May 30-31).



President Akufo-Addo also touched on his government building a thriving tourism economy, with many tourism sites currently undergoing improvements. So, he urged the tourism ministry and tourism authority to continue to make strides.



“We are building a thriving tourism economy, with many tourism sites currently undergoing improvements.



“We are determined to build a tourism economy where hospitality, arts and culture are used as tools to spur economic development,” he added.



Adding his voice, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, noted that investments made in the ministry are producing results as tourist arrival numbers grew by 47 per cent in the first quarter of this year from 170,000 in the previous quarter to 247,000 arrivals.



He also pleaded for the continuous support of Akufo-Addo and all stakeholders to discharge their duties responsibly.



“Mr President, our Destination Ghana Project is on course and I want to assure all the stakeholders that we are not resting. We want you to give us your support. Partner us and make Ghana the choice for tourism,” he added.



