Ghana does not lack ability to attract investors but investments are often shrouded in secrecy - ACEP

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

The Executive Director of the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye, has said that Ghana does not lack the ability to attract private investments; instead, the lack of transparency does not help in attracting genuine ones.



He stated that the government needs to be transparent with the contracts it gets into, especially in the power and extractive sectors.



According to Ben Boakye, the effects of the lack of transparency is that other investors who genuinely want to invest withdraw due to the fear of bad publicity among other things.



“Ghana needs to be transparent in its investments and contracts with private investors, if we are seeking to attract genuine investments.



“It doesn’t have to do with our ability to attract investors but the secrecy the investments is often shrouded in,” he was quoted by norvanreports.com.



He was speaking on the back of the developments surrounding the GNPC-Genser deal which the think-tank claims shortchanges Ghana.



Ben Boakye said it was important to focus on the worth of the contract and how it benefits the country and not on the entities involved in striking the deal.



“What we are interested in is the value the GNPC/Genser deal brings to the country and not who the private investor is or what the private investor is doing,” he noted.



