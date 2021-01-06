Business News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana currently witnessing dramatic turnaround of agricultural fortunes – Akufo-Addo

A file photo of a maize farm

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana is witnessing a dramatic turnaround of the agricultural fortunes under his administration.



Presenting his last state of the nation address in his first term, on Tuesday, January 6, Mr Akufo-Addo said in 2017, it appeared to some like the same old refrain when we said farmers and agriculture would get the highest priority.



But, he said, the people can see the difference it makes when a government treats farmers with respect and spends resources and expertise on agriculture.



“We have seen the dramatic turnaround of our agricultural fortunes, due to the progressive policies that have improved the living standards of farmers in the country. The excellently executed policy for Planting for Food and Jobs has laid the foundation for the agricultural transformation of our country. We are able to say that our country is now a net exporter of food, and we no longer have to import basic foods like plantain and tomatoes.





“Mr. Speaker, Ghana rice is the preferred choice in an increasing number of our homes, as the growing, processing and packaging of rice become a more established and attractive industry. During this COVID crisis, we have, mercifully, been spared the spectre of food shortages. On the contrary, thanks to Planting for Food and Jobs, food has been in abundance in our markets across the country."



“Throughout the ages, food processing has provided the takeoff point for the industrialisation of many nations, and we are taking that lesson to heart as we pursue the goal to industrialise, modernise and create jobs for the young people of our nation."



“The One-District-One-Factory programme is part of the anchor on which we are building the comprehensive industrialization of our country. Much of the work has now been done to put in place the framework for the rapid implementation of projects."



“The factories, that are currently in place and in production, reflect the underlying principle of the programme, which is the equitable distribution of development projects around the country. The prospects of our becoming the automobile hub in West Africa are growing stronger every day, with the investments being made in the country by global manufacturing giants in the automobile industry.”

