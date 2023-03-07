Ghana current economic turmoil is unprecedented - Kwesi Pratt explains

Business News of Tuesday, 7 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has submitted that the recent economic turmoil Ghana is experiencing was unprecedented.



Whiles speaking on a discussion on Peace FM, the veteran ournalist said: "What is happening today with our economy has never happened before."



Dennis Miracles Aboagye, a presidential staffer and co-panelist, butt into Pratt's submission insisting that "it has happened before and when it did, it was far worse..."



Pratt after cautioning Aboagye to decorous, continued with his submission stating: "Never in ou history have we we used 120% of total national revenue to to pay for debt servicing, debt repayment and public sector emoluments, it has never before happened," he stressed.







