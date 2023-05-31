Ghana completes phase two of nuclear power infrastructure development – Dep. Minister

Business News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Deputy Energy Minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has disclosed that Ghana has completed the second phase of the Nuclear Power Project which is aimed at achieving a zero-carbon energy status and building climate resilience for the country.



He explained that the second phase of the project entails the approval of a site for the establishment of Ghana’s first nuclear power facility.



Speaking during a symposium held on nuclear power infrastructure development, the deputy minister underscored the importance of the nuclear power project and its benefits to industrial and economic growth.



“We have currently received approval for the acquisition of our preferred and backup nuclear to host Ghana’s first nuclear power plant. And meeting our energy demand is necessary to sustain our industrial and economic growth, which is required for a middle-income economy."



He continued, “The world is migrating to cleaner sources of energy and nuclear is envisaged to be a critical source of energy. Ghana can therefore not be left out in this global search for energy security".



Ghana’s quest to integrate nuclear technology into energy and power generation was announced in 2022 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He subsequently incorporated the inclusion of nuclear technology into the country’s power generation mix in September 2022.



President Akufo-Addo explained that the move falls in line with the global collective commitment to sustainable availability of power, successful exploitation of nuclear energy sources as part of measures to boost rapid industrialization and boost economic development.



