Ghana committed to maximizing investment in automobile industry – Akufo-Addo to investors

Business News of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured investors of government’s commitment towards enhancing the country’s automobile industry.



According to him, automobile firms will be given the full support to ensure their establishment and investment is well maximized to yield results for all stakeholders.



“We have a big vested interest in making sure that Volkswagen (VW) Ghana works and that whatever can be done legitimately on the side of government to assist you to be able to make this investment successful, that’s our responsibility. That’s how we look at it.”



“We are very excited about what is happening in the automobile industry here in Ghana, and a big deal of our appreciation goes to VW. We should build on the strong foundation laid for the sector and go forward together,’



The President made the remarks when the new Chairman and Managing Director of the Volkswagen Group for Sub-Saharan Africa, Dr. Robert Cisek, paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, May 26, 2021



As part of government’s resolve to making Ghana the designated automobile hub in West Africa, a host of top automobile firms have made their intention known to establish their presence in the county.



Already, VW which is one of them has started to assemble locally manufactured vehicles at its assembling plant in Accra.



Toyota, Nissan, KIA and Hyundai are all in the process of also establishing assembling plants in Ghana