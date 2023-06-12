Ghana begins process to integrate NCA in GDP computation

Business News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Ghana has started the process to integrate Nat­ural Capital Accounting (NCA) in the compu­tation of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to promote holistic and inclusive growth and development.



The NCA process in Ghana, which start­ed about a year ago and being facilitated by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), and other Ministries and agencies, such as the Ministry of Finance, National Devel­opment Planning Commission, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, and Forestry Commission, is being support­ed by the World Bank.



Under the process, the extraction of the country’s natural resources would be accounted for in the GDP.



The Executive Director of the EPA, Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, who disclosed this at a breakfast meeting with journalists in Accra to educate them on the compu­tation of the NCA, said the move was to promote inclusive growth and development in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.



Natural Capital is the stock of all the resources of a country, both renewable and non-renewable, and has become necessary to be included in the calculation of the GDP, which is the value of all goods and services produced in the country within a particular year.



He said as part of the NCA agenda, the EPA and the GSS would conduct baseline studies to ascertain the value of the coun­try’s various mineral resources, cost-benefit analysis in extraction, and their environ­mental impact on the citizens where the resources are located.



Dr Kokofu said unsustainable manage­ment of the country’s natural resources would be catastrophic, and would thwart the country’s socio-economic development.



He said the NCA process would help the country to generate timely and quality data on the country’s natural resources.



He said generating timeline and quality data on the country’s natural resources would help attract investors into the coun­try.



The Director of Administration of GSS, Mr Kwadwo Asante, said the move to integrate NCA into the computation of GDP was under the System of Environ­mental-Economic Accounting (SEEA) of the UN Statistics Commission, which some developed economies had adopted more than a decade ago.



He said the SEEA was the new architec­ture in determining the worth of a country and the sustainable use of natural resources.



The Deputy Executive Director of EPA in charge of General Services, Dr Chris­tine O. Asare, said the NCA process was important to generate baseline data on the country’s natural resources.



That, she said, would help the country to protect its natural resources for posterity.



The Programme Coordinator of Ghana World/Bank NCA, Kwame B. Fredua, said the programme would help promote better decision-making in the management and governance of the country’s mineral resources.