Ghana bans poultry imports from Europe over bird flu

Ghana has banned poultry imports from Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Denmark over bird flu

The government has temporarily banned the import of domestic birds well as their products from Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Denmark and the United Kingdom with immediate effect.



This comes following the outbreak of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza subtype H5N8 from these European countries.



A Press Statement issued by the Acting Chief Director of the Ministry of Agric, Robert P. Ankobiah said: "Importers are to note that all import permits that were issued for such consignment from the Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Denmark and the United Kingdom have been rendered invalid with immediate effect.”



The ministry stressed that day-old chicks, hatching eggs, frozen chicken, poultry products and poultry feeds have all been affected by the ban.

