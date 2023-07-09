Ghana and Zambia sign MoU to foster relations

Business News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Zambia’s President, Hakainde Hichilema, and his wife Mutinta Hakainde, are in Ghana for a three-day official visit on request by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The purpose of the visit is for the President of Zambia to grace the 2023 graduation ceremony of the Valley View University where both Presidents will be honored.



President Hakainde was received by President Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House.



At a brief ceremony, Ghana and Zambia signed nine Memorandum of Understanding to enhance their relations.



The visit will also help boost people-to-people relations of the two Anglophone countries, especially within the church’s environment as well as the long-standing diplomatic ties.



President Hichilema, who took office in August 2021, is a lay leader of the SDA Church, and first Adventist to become a President in Africa.



The two dignitaries, expected to be honored at the event, will be the highlight of the historic occasion.



Some of the MoU’s signed between the two countries include Trade and Investment, Cooperation in Tourism, Arts and Culture, fields of skills development, youth and sports and ICT.