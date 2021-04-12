Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire deepen collaboration to provide affordable housing

Business News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye on Saturday, April 10, paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Construction, Housing and Urban Planning of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, Bruno Nabagné Koné in Abidjan.



The visit was aimed at deepening the ties of co-operation between the two countries in the housing sector, especially on the provision of Affordable Housing.



He noted that government of Ghana is exploring all appropriate options to ease the burden on Ghanaians in the provision of safe, decent and affordable housing.



He reiterated that both countries have deepened their bilateral relations under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Ivorian counterpart, President Alassane Ouattara, resulting in increased cooperation in the sectors of Agriculture, Maritime and Energy.



“Our cooperation in the cocoa sector has resulted in the agreement of a common base price for our cocoa to cushion farmers in both countries”, Hon. Asenso-Boakye said.



He added also, that it is imperative that both countries take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) to ensure the effectiveness of their industrialization drive.



On his part, Hon. Bruno Nabagné Koné thanked the Ghanaian delegation for the courtesy call and expressed hope that both countries capitalize on the close diplomatic ties to pass ideas and best practices in the housing and construction industry.



As part of the visit, the team toured various affordable housing projects in Ivory Coast.



Hon. Asenso-Boakye expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality accorded him and his team during their visit.



The Minister was in the company of officials of the Ministry of Works and Housing and the State Housing Company.