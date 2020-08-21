Business News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Ghana acquires WTTC safe travels stamp

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Ghana is one of the latest countries in a long line of major destinations to use the world’s first ever global safety and hygiene stamp, launched recently by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).



The country receives the recognition together with two other countries, Croatia and Ecuador who are also major tourist destinations in their respective continents, Europe and (South) America.



The extensive endorsements have come from many major holiday destinations around the world, with other holiday hot spots such as Turkey, Portugal, Kenya, and Mauritius, joining among many others.



Ecuador and Croatia received their WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, following major government announcements which will see international travellers arriving with a negative test taken within the previous 10 days, exempt from 14-day isolation.



This move will help reopen the Travel & Tourism sector and provide a significant boost to each country’s economy.



Ghana’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, said: ‘We are delighted with this milestone of a Safe Travels Stamp for Ghana.



Since 21 March 21, 2020 when our borders were closed, we have worked on creating a safe environment for our Tourism and Travel practitioners.



The protocols we have put in place are borne out of a shared responsibility to create a hygienic and safe destination.



‘With the gradual easing of restrictions, we believe these measures will boost confidence in our tourism and hospitality sector. We congratulate the WTTC for instituting these Safe Travels protocols which is a welcome addition to the tourism industry’ she said.



WTTC, which represents the global Travel & Tourism private sector, created the Safe Travels Stamp in May this year, to allow travellers to identify destinations and businesses around the world which have adopted the global standardized health and hygiene protocols.



The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) welcomed the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, which place the safety and hygiene of travellers as top priority.



Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said in a statement: ‘Our Safe Travels Stamp continues to go from strength to strength and we are delighted to see even more popular countries and destinations from all corners of the world adopt our global health and hygiene protocols.



‘The continued success of the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp demonstrates its importance not only to countries, destinations and businesses around the world, but crucially travellers, and the millions of people around the world who work in and depend on, a thriving Travel & Tourism sector.



‘The stamp is critical to re-establish consumer confidence in our sector and ensure travellers can rest assured that enhanced standards of hygiene are in place and they can once again experience ‘Safe Travels’.’



Since the launch of the WTTC Safe Travels Stamp, destination countries and cities, around the world have now adopted WTTC’s new protocols, including holiday heavyweights such as Egypt and Dubai.



As part of its Safe Travels protocols, these worldwide measures provide consistency and guidance to travel providers and travellers about the new approach to health, hygiene, deep cleansing and physical distancing, in the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 world.



The protocols were devised following the experience of WTTC members dealing with COVID19 and based on guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

