Ghana Water Company drags 85 customers to court over non-payment of water bills

Business News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

85 customers of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in Tamale have been dragged to the District Court over non-payment of their water bills.



The accused - individuals and institutions owe a total of GH¢679,765 in unpaid bills.



According to GWCL, the accused have not settled their bills despite disconnections and follow-ups.



"Some of the customers who appeared before the court last Tuesday had showed proof of part payment, while others negotiated for paying in instalments from three to six months," Graphic reported.



In a Daily Graphic report sighted by GhanaWeb Business, Counsel for GWCL, Douglas Kwame Adjei, said the debts need to be reclaimed to prevent the company from collapsing.



He said, “The company is really under these debts because they pay electricity bill, salaries and other production cost, so if these monies are locked up it means that it is being crippled.”



The court, presided over by Derick Annan, slapped a cost ranging from GH¢1,000 to GH¢1,500 against the defaulters for failing to pay their bills.



Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to November 14, 2023.



SA/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.