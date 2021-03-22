Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber assures Energy Minister of support

Business News of Monday, 22 March 2021

The Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber (GUPC) has indicated its willingness to support government through a collaborative process by bringing industry and government together to address pertinent issues affecting the sector.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, David Ampofo, gave this assurance when he led a three-man delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the Ministry on Monday and to formally welcome him to the sector.



Giving the background to the Chamber, Mr. Ampofo explained that it had arisen out of a collaboration between companies involved in exploration and production activities in the petroleum upstream sector.



However, two years ago this collaboration was formalized to set up the chamber, primarily to focus on advocacy regarding the upstream sector and build the relationship between the industry and other stakeholders.



He emphasized that it was important to bring Ghanaian service companies on board and that the chamber was actively working to bring them into the chamber in order to make it more representative of the industry.



Mr. Ampofo indicated further that it was the chamber’s aim to improve the collaboration between the industry and government through the Minister and assured Dr. Prempeh of the chamber’s support.



Thanking the delegation for the visit, the Minister stressed that in undertaking their admirable role, it was important for the chamber to be mindful of the important balancing act between the interests of the industry, which comprises international oil companies IOCs operating in Ghana and that of the government and people of Ghana.



He indicated his strong support for the idea of local content as the most viable way in which Ghanaian businesses can get to play a meaningful role in the energy sector.