Business News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Ghana-U.S. trade relations to grow stronger - Ambassador Sullivan

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan

20 Ghanaian investors have shown interest in bringing United States brands to Ghanaian consumers in order to increase trade and strengthen business relationships between the U.S and Ghana.



The investors who participated in a three-day virtual trade mission organized by the U.S. Commercial Service saw a cross-section of popular U.S. brand concepts such as business services, industrial cleaning services, fitness centers for adults, and fitness and learning centers for children.



A press release issued to the media by the public affairs section of the Embassy of the United States of America in Ghana indicated that the U.S. Commercial Service arranged more than 30 meetings with Ghanaian investors via videoconference to help facilitate two-way trade and investment between the United States and Ghana.



The release further stated that U.S. Franchise Trade Mission to Ghana would assist in providing timely, relevant and customized solutions to support trade efforts.



U.S. Ambassador to Ghana Stephanie S. Sullivan welcomed the trade mission participants saying, “I’m delighted to welcome U.S. franchises, which bring successful business strategies and some of the innovative product lines and services for which U.S. businesses are known around the globe, to Ghana.”



“This was a very successful virtual trade mission, with enthusiastic participation from 20 Ghanaian investors interested in bringing U.S. brands to Ghanaian consumers. We hope to follow this up with an in-person trade mission to Ghana when travelling permits,”



U.S. Embassy Commercial Attaché Hannah Kamenetsky was also hopeful to follow up with an in-person trade mission to Ghana.



