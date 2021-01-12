Business News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Prosper Agbenyega, Contributor

Ghana Traders Advocacy Group congratulate Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) has congratulated the president of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election for a second term in office.



According to TAGG, the opportunity given to the President by the people of Ghana “is such an incredible opportunity,” and believes that there is no better person suited for the role than Nana Akufo-Addo.



In a Press Release signed by its Leadership led by Kwadwo Amoateng Mr. Samuel its President, TAGG noted that “With your skills and experience, you’re sure to knock this additional four (4) years out of the park when traders are concern.”



They indicated that the great expectation of traders in Ghana is to see President Akufo-Addo’s tenure as President for all and a new era of business to develop the micro-economy and the trading community in Ghana.



“We believe that, the assistance you offered traders the last four years will continue,” TAGG stated.



The Group also pledged its support on behalf of traders to encourage government to reverse the tide of negativity that has gripped the country for a year ago and to place the economy on a firm footing by which all will benefit.



“We trust you will continue to instil a culture of integrity and good governance in government and the public service. Trading has always been a priority of your government and without doubt, your government will ensure protectionism and access to credit under your watch when Ghana is now hosting the Headquarters of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG) wishes you Good health and Wisdom to enable you to tackle the challenges that lies ahead of you,” it said.