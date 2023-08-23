Ghana, Togo must explore critical trade avenues to reap full benefits of AfCFTA - Amb. Demitia

Business News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo, Kofi Mensah Demitia has emphasized the importance of Ghana and Togo trading among themselves to propel trade facilitation efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



According to him, the neighboring countries posses vast resources and trade potentials which can be tapped especially within the context of the free trade pact which seeks to rake in billions of dollars annually.



He cited Togo’s trade policies as very conducive to the private sector thereby making it easy for movement of goods and people along the Ghana-Togo border.



“We need to strengthen the trade ties through improved road network infrastructure as Togo and Ghana have the best business relationship in the sub-region. This is the only neighbouring country that people walk to work across the border and go home at the close of work daily.



“…So, it is important to build synergy and foster trade relationship between the two countries for far reaching economic benefits."



Ambassador Demitia made the remarks when a Ghanaian delegation attending an AfCFTA conference in Lome-Togo, organised by the Ghana International Trade & Finance Conference (GITFiC), paid a courtesy call to his office on August 22, 2023.



He noted that the rollout of the AfCFTA has thus far eliminated some trade bottlenecks although there remains reports of smuggling and extortion on the part of some customs and immigration officers.



"If we work together, we can harness the necessary benefits of bilateral trade and ultimately become big players in the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).



The policy has opened the doors but we need to develop the inter-connectivity, infrastructure and also ensure the youth can easily identify and access the cross-border opportunities for economic gains and sustainable growth," he added.



Providing some updates on road networks for trade facilitation, the Ambassador said Togo currently has dual carriageway to Benin under construction which holds great prospects to boost trade between the two countries.



He, however, lamented that the road networks between Ghana and Togo have not been in the best of shape even though trade volumes continue to remain high.



The Ambassador therefore appealed to the Ghana Highways Authority and other allied agencies in Ghana and Togo to ensure that these road networks are constructed or redeveloped for efficiency.



