Business News of Thursday, 24 September 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Ghana Stock Market opens week flat

The GSE Composite Index opened the week flat at 1,841.38 with a -18.42% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢53.17 billion.



Accordingly, the GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses to close at 1,669.29 with a -17.35% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,028.66 with a year-to-date return of -41.77%.



Trading activity surged as 5,836,214 shares valued at GH¢3,736,899 changed hands from 25,666 shares valued at GH¢35,925 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume and value, accounting for 88.70% of the total volume traded and 83.12% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

