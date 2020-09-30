Business News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Goldstreet Business

Ghana Stock Exhange suspends Sam-Woode, set to delist

The GSE indicates that the action follows the suspension of the company’s operations

Effective Tuesday, September 29, 2020, the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) has suspend the listing of Sam-Woode Limited (SWL).



A statement from the GSE indicates that the action follows the suspension of the company’s operations.



SWL, which is a publishing company, informed GSE of the suspension of its operations due to being hard hit by the introduction of the new GES curriculum, which led to a subsequent obsolescence of its textbook inventories and the stoppage of its book sales operations.



Instructively, the company filed a suspension of operations with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).



Rule 13(4)(a) of the GSE Listing Rules empowers GSE to suspend listing where a listed company has ceased to be an operating company. It is on this basis that GSE is expected to suspend the listing of SWL from Tuesday, September 29, 2020.



SWL has also informed GSE of a special resolution passed by its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting of November 21, 2019 to voluntarily delist from GSE, and the company’s plans to undergo restructuring.



The company is being restructured into a parent company, Sam-Woode Ltd, with two subsidiaries. The first subsidiary, SWL Learn Ltd, is a novel online Educational Portal (SWL Learn APP) hosted on http://swllearn.com/ and available on android and IOS devices.



This app is equipped with the latest Augmented and Virtual Reality Educational Technology. The second subsidiary is SWL Edutech Ltd which will be a printing press to be involved in printing and manufacturing teaching and learning materials.



SWL admitted that it has fallen behind in its regulatory compliance at GSE and will expedite action on submitting all returns to GSE.



The GSE will ensure that SWL communicates with its investors, plans to honour its voluntary de-listing obligations in line with the Exchange’s Rules.

