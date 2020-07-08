Business News of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Source: GNA

Ghana Stock Exchange records GH¢194 million in traded shares from January to June

The Ghana Stock Exchange has recorded a total of more than 262.2 million traded shares valued at GH¢194 million in the first six months of 2020 amid the uncertainty of the Coronavirus crisis.



The performance, from January to June 2020, represents 107.9 percent growth in volumes and 87.7 percent in value traded for the same period in 2019.



On a month-on-month basis, trading volumes recorded a dip of 16 percent at the end of June after an impressive run in May 2020.



A volume of 60.74 million shares were recorded at the end of June compared with 72.61 million shares in May.



This resulted in a total value of GH¢46.983 million recorded in June 2020 as against GH¢47.825 million recorded at the end of May 2020, representing a slight fall of 1.76 percent.



The daily average value recorded in June was GH¢2.174 million compared to GH¢2.517 million recorded in May 2020.



The GSE Composite index at the end of June 2020 continued the downward trend to record a decline of-15.83 percent (YTD) compared to the-14.01 percent (YTD) recorded at the end of May 2020.



On the bonds market, trade volume for the first six months were up 49.7 percent over the same period in 2019.



Again the half-year trade volume of 49,519 million is 89 percent of the total trade volume in 2019,” the Ghana Stock Exchange said.



The volume of securities traded for the month of June 2020 increased by 145 million from the May 2020 figure of more than 8.8 billion while the liquidity of the market went up to 54 percent at the end of June from 32 percent in May, 2020.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.