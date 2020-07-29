Business News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Source: SAS Ghana

Ghana Stock Exchange opens week flat

The GSE Composite Index began the week flat, closing at 1,862.77 with a -17.47% year-to-date return while the market capitalization stayed at GH¢52.57 billion.



Consequently, the GSE Financial Index recorded no gains or losses, closing at 1,725.21 with a -14.58% year-to-date return while the SAS Manufacturing Index remained unchanged at 2,581.74 with a year-to-date return of -25.84%.



Trading activity weakened as 79,837 shares valued at GH¢125,780 changed hands from 20,924,985 shares valued at GH¢11,717,464 in the previous session.



MTN Ghana dominated trades by volume, accounting for 51.81% of the total volume traded while GCB Bank dominated trades by value, accounting for 69.76% of the total value traded.



We expect activity levels to increase as investors take advantage of bargain stocks.

