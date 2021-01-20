Business News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghana Stock Exchange ends week with increased market capitalization

Ghana Stock Exchange

The total market capitalisation of the Ghana Stock Exchange as of January 18 this year increased by GH¢17.57 to GH¢54,706.12.



A total volume of 110,076 shares valued at GH¢134,726.12 were traded on the Accra bourse.



The CDH Securities Limited in its Stock Market Summary report of Monday’s trading activities on the GSE said the year-to-date return of the Accra bourse stood at 1.32 percent.



The CDH Securities Limited, however, indicated that trading session ended with 1.78 points decreased in the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI).



The GSE-CI is a major stock market index which tracks the performance of all companies traded on the GSE.



The report said the most traded equity for today was MTNGH whose trade accounted for 65.76 percent of the total shares traded and 35.46 percent of the total value of shares traded.



“There were two price changes as the market recorded two gainers and two losers for today. UNIL was the day’s biggest loser as the stock price declined by 9.89 percent to close the market at GH¢9.89 per share,” it said.



On the bond market, the CDH indicated that trading as of January 15, 2021 saw the market experienced a decreased in turnover by 22.94 percent.



The report said the market recorded over GH¢ 989 million worth of bonds, notes and bills.



“The long term dated instruments dominated the trading activities as compared to the short and the medium-term securities as trades in bonds accounted for 80.66 percent of total trades while that of bills and notes were 5.54 percent and 13.80 percent respectively,” the CDH Securities Limited report said.



It said the top five traded instruments were the November 26 10-Year, December 23 3-Year, September 23 3-Year, January 23 2-Year and January 23 3-Year.



The report revealed that the top five traded instruments accounted for 61 percent of the total volume of trades.



Highlighting on the forex market, said the cedi appreciated against the euro and the pound sterling by 0.22 percent and 0.39 percent respectively.



“The cedi however remained unchanged against the dollar for today. Banks decreased their forex rates with regards to the euro and the pound sterling by 0.29 percent and 0.63 percent respectively. The rate for the dollar was however increased by 0.017 percent for today. The forex market decreased its forex rates with regards to the euro and the pound sterling by 0.24 percent and 0.61 percent respectively. The rate for the dollar was however increased by 0.34 percent for today,” the report said.



For the commodities market, the report said Gold, Cocoa and Oil prices increased by 0.66 percent, 0.24 percent and 0.49 percent respectively on the international commodities market as of last Monday.