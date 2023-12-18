Ghana Stock Exchange awarded ISO 27001:13 and ISO 22301:2019 certifications

Business News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: Ghana Stock Exchange

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) is happy to announce that it has been certified for both the ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 22301:2019 standards of the International Standards Organisation (ISO).



These certifications recognize the GSE’s commitment to best practices in information security and business continuity management systems.



The Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange, Ms. Abena Amoah, expressed her satisfaction with achieving such a significant milestone, stating, "The GSE team rallied together during a very rigorous evaluation process, and we are delighted to have achieved ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 22301:2019 certifications. The GSE remains committed to providing a secure and reliable platform for all market participants, enhancing investor confidence and promoting Ghana as an attractive destination for investments."



GSE is committed to continuously improving its processes, people and technology in line with these international standards to ensure sound and vibrant capital market operations.



About Ghana Stock Exchange



The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) was established in November 1990 with the mission to provide an efficient securities market for national economic development through access to capital and investment. Since then, GSE has facilitated the mobilization of longterm capital by corporate bodies, businesses, and the government, and provided a reliable platform for the trading of issued securities.



There are three markets created under the GSE brand: the Main Market; Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) for SME’s and Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) for trading of government and corporate bonds. For more information, visit www.gse.com.gh.